Tera Mera Vaada is a 2012 Haryanvi language film from India that was directed by Bhaal Singh Balhara and produced by Ramender Singh JD. Tera Mera Vaada stars Ankit Balhara and Neetu Singh. The movie trailer was released on 8 June 2012 and the film was released on 29 June 2012. The film was shot within 45 days.