Tara Wadia (Farah Karimaee), a singer and girlfriend of a gangster Raghu (Himesh Reshammiya) lives with her mother (Shernaz Patel). She goes to Dublin where she gets detained after being caught with drugs. Tara calls Raghua for help now Raghu must help her and find Anirudh Brahman, the stranger who met Tara on Facebook and invited her to Ireland.