Break out your tinfoil hat for this cosmic documentary as award-winning correspondent Jaime Maussan introduces some of the most astonishing images ever seen of UFOs, along with anecdotal evidence from people who've been in contact with extraterrestrial spacecraft. In an extensive interview, Maussan talks about the link between UFOs and famed volcano Popocatepetl, and he offers his thoughts on what awaits the world in the third millennium.