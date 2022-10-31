Not Available

An irate groom-to-be abducts a recently married bickering couple and asks them to take him to his wedding: Tere Mere Phere is a story about a newly married couple, Pooja and Rahul, who have a perfect love affair and a perfect marriage and set out on a perfect dream honeymoon in a motor home, driving through the breath taking Himalayas … but then can life ever be perfect?! If “distance makes the heart grow fonder” then too much proximity should have the reverse effect! And it does ... As Pooja and Rahul get too close for comfort, the gilt of romance begins to rub off, a series of absurd fights follow and soon they get embroiled with a local Himachali small town guy ( Vinay Pathak) and his girl Muskaan, the “Pahadi Mirch” (Riya Sen).