Not Available

Lower Caste Radhey Mohan is a no good slacker, who is always picking fights and getting himself and his friends in trouble. One day he sees upper caste Nirjala, and is instantly attracted to her. When Nirjala comes to know about him, she is also attracted to him. The problems arise when marriage is proposed with Radhey, as Nirjala's family with have nothing to do with a lower caste groom, and they arrange Nirjala's marriage with Rameshwar, a young man from their caste. Radhey is arrested and imprisoned in a prison for the mentally unstable, where is chained to a wall, while Nirjala must undergo preparations to get married to Rameshwar.