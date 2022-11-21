Tere Pyar Ki Kasam

Not Available

Kadhal Parisu story revolves around Kamal &Ambika. Radha sister of Ambika falls in love with Kamal much to dislike of Ambika. Ambika objects to the love affair because she is under belief that Kamal is the father of her daughter, which is denied by Kamal. Jaisankar &Rajkumar wants to possess Ambika's property & create a lot of problem for her, in a attempt to break her down. Kamal takes upon himself the responsibility to find out the real father of Ambika's child & he finally reveals to her that Rajkumar is the one. What happens from there on from there on forms...