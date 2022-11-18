Terence McKenna: TimeWave Zero

Not Available

Terence McKenna gives us a detailed description of his TimeWave concept and a demonstration of the software Terence originated in his early exploratory period of deep study with the I Ching, the ancient oracular Chinese Book of Changes. He proudly takes us on a biographical tour of our culture from his personal library in the early 80's to what he saw the TimeWave project to 2012. Terence describes the Time Wave as his "only original work". The first part of this piece is the first visual description of Terence's unique theory. The second chapter of the tape astounds the viewer with the display of the the historical resonances that demonstrates how the last 4000 years are compressed into the increasingly speeded up, drawn and squeezed collective thoughts of the "Gaian matrix". Terence McKenna partnered with Sound Photosynthesis' media magicians Faustin Bray and Brian Wallace at the helm to create the visuals that dance and spiral with Terence's every suggestion.