In 1987, he brought out his debut album, Introducing the Hardline and was celebrated as the new prince of pop, and since then Terence Trent D'Arby has known what he owes his fans. The charismatic singer, who changed his name to Sananda Maitreya in 2001, has an impressive stage presence with catchy rhythms, funky sounds and above all his brilliant, soulful voice - a unique mixture of rock, soul, funk and gospel.