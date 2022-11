Not Available

Father Thomas Dubay leads this thought-provoking 13-part series about the life and spirituality of St. Teresa of Avila, a charismatic nun who played a pivotal role in the Catholic Reformation. One of the greatest mystics of the Catholic faith, she based her concept of a new kind of Carmelite monastery on powerful visions she began having in the prime of her life and went on to found a house of strict observances.