Teresa Superstar

Not Available

The inaugural episode of what was to become one of the most popular series from Terry Orlowski. The Foxy Lady series was rhe flagship series for VTO - the video production company started by Orlowski and then husband Hans Moser. VTO would go on to become one of the largest and most successful adult video companies in the world during the late 80s and early 90s. Orlowski would become a household name and is known as "The Porn Queen of Germany." Orlowski opens and closes the movie with her own inimitable sex scenes which always include anal sex, a talent for which Orlowski is famous. In between are sex scenes from Anna Djukovich, Sandra Nova and Desiree Barclay. This is a "must see" movie for fans of classic smut and adult video aficionados.