The first-ever filmed adaptation of the storied play by Anna Smulowitz, Terezin: Children of the Holocaust follows a day and night in the life of six young children interned in the Camp Theresienstadt ghetto. The story depicts the depravitous world they were trapped in along with children's indelible and infallible capacity for hope. The film is dedicated to the nearly one and a half million children who fell victim to the Nazi's and promises to remember them and continue to tell their stories.