1985

Living under the thumb of ruthless Thakur Vijay Singh (Amrish Puri), a small village finds hope in honest newcomer Ram (Jackie Shroff), who stands up to the bully. But Ram goes too far when he helps a certain young couple get married, and Singh's men exact a terrible revenge. Will the villagers ever get justice, or will Singh and his thugs continue to abuse the innocent? Poonam Dhillon, G. Asrani, Swapna and Raj Kiran co-star.