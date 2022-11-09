Not Available

Term Life

  • Thriller
  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

WWE Studios

If Nick Barrow can stay alive for 21 days, he'll die happy. Everyone Nick knows wants him dead; Mob bosses, contract killers, and dirty cops. Performing the last act of a desperate man, Nick takes out a million dollar insurance policy on himself, payable to his estranged daughter. The problem? The policy doesn't take effect for 21 days. Nick knows they'll be lucky to be alive for twenty-one hours.

Cast

Hailee SteinfeldCate Barrow
Vince VaughnNick Barrow
Jonathan BanksHarper
Bill PaxtonDetective Keenan
Jordi MollàVictor Fuentes
William LevyAllejandro

