From 1973-1981, bartender Sheldon Nadelman shot over 1,500 black and white photographs of his customers at the Terminal Bar, located in midtown Manhattan. These are their stories as recollected by Sheldon 25 years after the bar closed its doors for good in 1982. Last Call examines a broad swath of the bar's clientele, some of them regulars, some of them one-offs and uncovers these never-before-heard stories of a bar community that would otherwise be forgotten.