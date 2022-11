Not Available

Tired of the negative stereotyping of prosthesis-wearing characters in cinema, Ross Turnbull set out to overturn the idea that prosthetics are indicative of a twisted and evil soul. Through interviews and footage, from some of Hollywood's best-loved classics, Ross challenges our preconceptions of what it means to live as an amputee. Clever, funny, and masterfully crafted, Terminal Device will ensure you'll never look at a hook the same again.