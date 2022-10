Not Available

Michael Nouri stars in this high-tech thriller as Brad Weston, a digital tycoon who must fend off attacks from his former partner, who's unleashed a computer virus onto the entire system at his firm Autocom. But the virus appears to be a true menace that's determined to destroy anyone -- or anything -- that comes its way. Now, Weston must rely on his son (Matthew Ewald), a teenager with a penchant for hacking, to stop the menace in its tracks.