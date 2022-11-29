Not Available

Terminal Lunch is the story of Red Braid, a young delinquent overcome with guilt as he flees from a parking lot mugging gone awry. When he tries to leave on the next train out of town, he discovers the man sitting near him at the terminal's lunch counter is a serial killer. The unexpected encounter puts a kink in his plans and thrusts him into a potentially dangerous moral dilemma. Should he risk exposing his own crimes to stop the killer, or should he live with the guilt of letting a madman go free?