Terminal USA

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Terminal USA is the story of a Japanese-American family with more than their fair share of quirks. Ma (Sharon Omi) is stealing grandpa's morphine, Airhead sister (Jenny Woo) is having sex with the family lawyer, One brother (Jon Moritsugu) gets perfect grades but is hiding a secret gay love of skinheads, and the other brother (also Jon Moritsugu) is a wastoid druggie. The tension leads to an explosion of absurd violence as crazier and crazier things happen to the family.

Cast

Amy DavisEightball
Jenny WooHolly
Victor of AquitaineTom Sawyer The Lawyer
Gregg TurkingtonSix
Jacques BoyreauTabitha The Skinhead
Jon MoritsuguMarvin/Katzumi

