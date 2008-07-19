2008

Termination Point

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Release Date

July 19th, 2008

Studio

CineTel Films

Top secret government experiments with time travel have been shut down and declared as too dangerous to continue. The lead scientist has disappeared with the technology and a government manhunt is underway. When his name appears on an airline manifest after the flight has departed, the government orders the plane to turn back. But the plane drops from the radar, disappearing into thin air! As special agents try to locate the plane, scientists must deal with the repercussions from the time ripples that threaten to destroy the Earth.

Cast

Lou Diamond PhillipsDr. Daniel Winter
Garwin SanfordQuinn
Gary HudsonMartin
Stefanie von PfettenClaire Smith
Erin KarplukAllison Curran
Michael EklundLiam

