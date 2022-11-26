Terms & Conditions: A UK Drill Story

Not Available

Violent. Visceral. Anarchic. Some call it music. Others call it a problem. One film asks the big question surrounding the controversial Drill music scene: does life imitate art, or does art imitate life? Go beyond the headlines to unearth the roots and the impact of a divisive form of self-expression. From musicians and gang members to victims of violence and industry professionals, discover a new human narrative on a disaffected generation and understand the origins of the most talked about cultural phenomenon for decades.