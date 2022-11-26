Terra Vermin

Not Available

"Mama, Papa, last night I had an ugly dream which sent shivers down my spine..." Cine terror wrecked my eyes with images that lurk. The thief with his face against the cold wall murmurs in riddles and weeps for peace as Mario spins. Off loading trauma from having been glassed after the first public screening of CLING FILM in Britain, Franko's art assemblages, scars, tattoos, broken glass and blood red crosses in his flat translate into bad bad dreams as life/art footage cross cuts with indelible images of Oedipus Re, Mario spinning, a man with dark wavy hair and stubble crying, WWII stereoscopes of bombed French or German cities; negative/positive flashback images of blindness...