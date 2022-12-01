Terrafirma 7 - Project MX

Not Available

Ruling the game: AMA Supercross Champion Ricky Carmichael shreds his backyard and decimates the opposition. New Blood: Future star, mini-legend Bubba Stewart on a 125cc, his style and speed are staggering. Freeride: The established pros and upcoming new talent throw down the latest tricks. Pro motocross: The freshest film footage and new angles covering the National circuit. Offroad mayhem: AMA GNCC champ Shane Watts meets Guy Perrett to tear up trails you only dream about. Desert Storm: AMA Hare & Hound champ Destry Abbott and competitors grab handfuls of desert wasteland. And more: Freestyle Trials, Flat Tracking, Hillclimb--It's all here.