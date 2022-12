Not Available

The first four episodes of Gerry Anderson's 1980s Supermarionation series. In 'Expect the Unexpected (Part 1)' Queen Zelda attacks and destroys a NASA Mars expedition. 'Expect the Unexpected (Part 2)' sees Zelda offer to make peace with the Terrahawks. 'Thunder Roar' finds the Terrahawks battling the mighty Sram, Lord of Felony. 'Close Call' has an investigative reporter threatens to expose the Terrahawks on worldwide television.