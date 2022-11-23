Not Available

Terrain Vague

    Interested in architecture and in contemporaries landscapes, Bertrand Lamarche has designed several projects relatives to the site embracing the J.F.Kennedy viaduct site in Nancy. On this archetypal non-place with its unfinished look and chaotic images that were shot the Terrain Vague project, mounted as a long tracking shot that accompanies the circular sweep of the nocturne landscape by the beam of a lighthouse. The artist created a photographic panorama, referring to primitive cinema, that he used to shoot the movie. The video is in fact a tracking shot along a looped picture, which evokes the movement of an automatic security camera.

