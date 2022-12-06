Not Available

At first he seemed a little shy. Quiet but eager to tell stories, share experiences. There is still something opaque about him that signals he's holding back. After a few questions everything begins to fall into place. Terrance's life experience has led him through trauma and hardship that most adults haven't had to contend with. He's lost multiple caretakers, and while he's been fortunate to stay out of the foster care system, he grapples with deep depression and post-traumatic stress disorder due to grief and an overwhelming sense of loss. His story so far has been dominated with the need to cope with past and present, though he looks forward to a day when he can comprehend what he wants for his future.