Quite a few decades ago, the Italian immigrants in this movie came to live in the Venezuelan countryside. They have settled in a region dominated by a crusty local aristocrat, and over the years they have had many encounters with him. It is finally time to take stock of their successes and failures and to decide whether to remain in Venezuela or return to Italy. The immigrant family is headed by a strong-willed and very earthy woman, and her evolving relationship with the aristocrat determines the outcome of their deliberations.