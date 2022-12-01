Not Available

The region of Cunha, in the Paraíba Valley, the burnt clay brick, pau-a-pique and rammed earth motivate to highlight the vernacular construction processes that are still alive, involved in the construction process of the three unique projects. In the exercise of re-imagining architecture through the daily process of transforming the primordial material that will shape the projects, the team proposes to reveal the works for the day-to-day work of two potters in the region: Zé Taubinha and Burrico.