Terreur sur la savane

The former Belgian Congo was a popular topic for French-speaking filmmakers in the early '60s since the country was in the process of consolidating an independent government. Unfortunately, decades later the country (Zaire for a long time), was still unstable. In this routine drama two Congolese men, two European men, and one Euro woman are thrown together as they all try to escape the areas of fighting. The Europeans are torn between going back home or staying. One fellow lost his business in the upheavals and though he and the woman are involved with each other, she is not so certain that the Congo is an ideal place to try to re-establish a livelihood.