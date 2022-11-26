Territoire(s)

Based on Algerian proverbs and sayings, Territorie(s) reviews Algerian history in this century. The french colonisation, the pacification of 1957 and the ultimate independence in 1962. The political leaders are considered in cleverly edited sequences: Boudiaf, Ben Bella, Colonel Boumedienne and figures from the Islamic movement like Ali Belhadj and Farakhan. The french and Algerian intellegentias are also included in this kaleidoscopic image of a country that thanks to its eventful colonial past, still has difficulties determining its own identity more than thirty years after its independence. Barbarism is all its forms, including the military forms it can assume with followers of the FIS, is set against the domestic warning of those who plead for keeping eyes open, and keeping society open.
View Full Cast >