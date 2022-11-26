Territories

Not Available

On the mythic Trans-Siberian train, in the 3rd class wagon, all kinds of stories can be heard. People from different nationalities as well as locals, workers, soldiers, students, ...they all share the same time and the same space, ...and along the journey, they even share their own lives... The theme of this movie is one of those stories, amongst many others. Two men travel on the same train, a Russian soldier and a Chechen man with his family returning from the motherland... Without them knowing a genuine link connects them, Chechnya. A war for independence, for a territory that Russia doesn't abdicate turns all Chechens into soldiers at birth.