A young mother is brutally raped and murdered in front of her own child in the woods during the Summer of 1970. Twenty years later a group of college friends head off to the same woods - "Black Tree Forest" to do some hiking and camping. However, Brian Mellows, the young child who was left scarred twenty years ago, has recently escaped from the Vestron Hospital for the Criminally Insane. The young campers out for a fun-filled weekend end up in the fight for their lives as they encounter a mysterious masked Killer who stalks the forest in search of innocent victims. They play a terrifying game of "cat and mouse" with the Killer...until it is time for the last Terror at Black Tree Forest!