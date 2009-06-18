2009

Terror at Blood Fart Lake

  • Horror
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 18th, 2009

Studio

Not Available

When a clutch of college pals retreats to an isolated cabin for a rowdy weekend of debauchery and carnal pleasures, a madman dons his creepy scarecrow costume and begins to prey upon the unsuspecting youths in unusually creative ways. It's like summer camp, but with death! Can any of the kids escape the shame of being slain at a place called Blood Fart Lake? Nicola Fiore and Josh Suire star in this outrageous lampoon of classic slasher flicks.

Cast

Nicola FioreThunder Ambrosia
Billy GarberinaHambone / Jimmy VanBrunt
Jesse AmesGwen

View Full Cast >

Images