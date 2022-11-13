Terror at Tate Manor

Not Available

Built in 1926, Tate Manor resides on an Indian burial ground and was the site of countless hangings at the hands of North Georgia law enforcement, the KKK and anyone else Col. Samuel Tate wanted out of the way. Candice is invited to spend a weekend with her boyfriend in the deserted Victorian mansion. She drags along her best friend Marie, Marie's boyfriend Sean and Sean's kid brother Scott. The trouble is, something is already waiting for them inside - something that doesn't want them to leave.