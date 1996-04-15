1996

Terror in the Family

  • Drama

April 15th, 1996

Fifteen-year-old Deena Marten wants the same freedom every teenager craves. But when she can't have her way, her rebellious temperament erupts in violence. Her parents, Stephanie and Todd, fear her new boyfriend, Garret, 17, is the cause. Distraught, Stephanie turns to alcohol, and Todd escapes in his work. They're unaware their Boy Scout son Adam, 13, sips from a vodka bottle hidden in his bedroom. And the problems in this dysfunctional family continue to worsen.

Cast

Joanna KernsStephanie Marten
Dan LauriaTodd Marten
Adam HendershottAdam Marten
Hilary SwankDeena Marten

