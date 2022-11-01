Not Available

Our intrepid adventurers Ace Zucco and Mike Flannigan from Terror in the Tropics return for another exciting quest in Terror in the Pharaoh's Tomb. Ace Zucco has a new partner, reporter Fay Kendall, who is more than a match for the rowdy photographer. Daily Dispatch editor Mac sends them on assignment accompanying his niece Kate as she tries to find Rick Banning, her fiancée, an archeologist who disappeared while working in Egypt. A letter from Rick directs them to Lord Darby in England. The trail takes them from London to Scotland and finally to Egypt where they discover more than they bargained for as they search for the lost city of Lemuria.