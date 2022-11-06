Terror Inside

Not Available

In the smallest of Florida towns a lone well driller, Joe, works gathering geological samples for a university study. Unknowingly, Joe unearths more than just primordial muck from deep below the swamp. A strange oozing liquid, is absorbed into Joe's skin and slowly transposes his sense of pain and pleasure. Unaware that he is now a victim and carrier of a horrible virus, Joe lingers in town a few extra days to woo the town's pretty diner waitress, Maria. Allen, a weekly town visitor and long time suitor of Maria's, is unaware of Joe's romantic interest. When Allen's frequent visits to see Maria are delayed by work, Allen must make a final decision to quit his job and propose to Maria or break off their relationship. When Allen makes the decision to move to Ochopee and marry Maria he arrives to find the town a changed place. Maria, often hinting at marriage, is no longer interested and somehow a darker... Written by Jozef Lenders