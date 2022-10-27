1977

Terror of Mechagodzilla

  • Action
  • Science Fiction
  • Fantasy

Release Date

March 23rd, 1977

Studio

Toho Company, Ltd.

In the 15th and final film of the original series, Godzilla comes to the rescue when an alien race rebuilds Mechagodzilla to destroy Earth's cities. A traitorous scientist gives them a second weapon: Titanosaurus. Godzilla would be absent from the screen for 9 years following this film, and the series would be rebooted with 1984's much darker "Gojira".

Cast

Katsuhiko SasakiBiologist Akira Ichinose
Tomoko AiKatsura Mafune
Akihiko HirataDr. Shinzô Mafune
Katsumasa UchidaJiro Murakoshi
Goro MutsumiMugal
Tadao NakamaruInterpol Chief Tagawa

