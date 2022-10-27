Terror of Mechagodzilla

In the 15th and final film of the original series, Godzilla comes to the rescue when an alien race rebuilds Mechagodzilla to destroy Earth's cities. A traitorous scientist gives them a second weapon: Titanosaurus. Godzilla would be absent from the screen for 9 years following this film, and the series would be rebooted with 1984's much darker "Gojira".
|Katsuhiko Sasaki
|Biologist Akira Ichinose
|Tomoko Ai
|Katsura Mafune
|Akihiko Hirata
|Dr. Shinzô Mafune
|Katsumasa Uchida
|Jiro Murakoshi
|Goro Mutsumi
|Mugal
|Tadao Nakamaru
|Interpol Chief Tagawa
