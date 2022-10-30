Terror Peak

Not Available

Melanie Fraser has a problem. Her mother, Dr. Janet Fraser, thinks that she can bond with her stepfather by accompanying mom and dad on a simple business excursion to see if a small tour guide company is a good investment for clients. The fact that the trip will take the threesome to the site of a volcano in New Zealand is nothing for Melanie to worry about. Old "Mount Extreme" is inactive and mom is a former volcanologist who should know a safe hill when she sees one. So what's the problem? Answer: somebody forgot to tell the gods in charge of lava control that they were about to host a family therapy session. Mount Extreme decides to live up to its name just in time to make Melanie's quality time with the folks seem like a big mistake.