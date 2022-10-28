Terror Tract

Not Available

Bob Carter, a suburban real estate agent, tries to get a kindly couple, Allen and Mary Ann Doyle, to buy a house only to give them horrifying stories about the pasts of three of them. In the first story "Nightmare" a businessman discovers his wife cheating on him only to be killed by his spouse and her boyfriend in which she begins having dreams of her husband not staying dead. The second story "Bobo" involves increasing fear and paranoia from a kindly family man whose young daughter finds and adopts a stray monkey who turns out to be more than meets the eye. The third story "Come To Granny" involves a trouble teenager with psychic abilities who visits a therapist to warn her that she happends to be the next victim of a vicious serial killer called The Granny.