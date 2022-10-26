1980

Terror Train

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 2nd, 1980

Studio

Sandy Howard Productions

A masked killer targets six college kids responsible for a prank gone wrong three years earlier and who are currently throwing a large New Year's Eve costume party aboard a moving train. Riding the coattails of the resurgent boom in horror films after the success of Halloween, Terror Train features teeth-chattering direction by Roger Spottiswoode and pristine cinematography from John Alcott. The story is the basic slasher film premise, remounted on a moving train. A college fraternity decides to hold a New Year's Eve party on a train. But an uninvited guest, a disturbed ex-fraternity member, decides to take revenge on the partying students by killing them off one by one in increasingly grisly fashion.

Cast

Ben JohnsonCarne
Hart BochnerDoc Manley
David CopperfieldKen the Magician
Derek McKinnonKenny Hampson
Sandee CurrieMitchy
Timothy WebberMo

