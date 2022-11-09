Not Available

Terroristas de la Masculinidad is a documentary film that captures de perspective of transgender masculinity in 4 visions that confronts gender expectations and trans* living experiences at the border of the night, the self narratives of fragmented (or not) biographies, the map of the body history on a trans-masculine identity and the way that transgender men make collectivity in México city every day. The documentary explores this issues through personal and public situations around 6 trans* men characters who terrorized the normative life style of traditional masculinity.