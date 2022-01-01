Terroriste

Not Available

Three women, different for age, ethnicity, background, but whose stories come together in the description of some crucial events that took place in Turkey in the last 5 years. Asli and Sebnem today are free, even though they are still waiting for the final verdict. After 3 years of prison for a watercolor, Zehra has been freed on 24 February 2019. But her fighting has found a way to “escape” before that day, through a clandestine letter she sent from the prison. The letter was delivered through her lawyers and she narrates her story, her fight and the harsh days of her imprisonment.