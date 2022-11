Not Available

“Terry 100 Channels is a 30 minute animated film drawn at the peak of King Terry’s powers and directed by the cult filmmaker Shinya (Tetsuo: The Iron Man) Tsukamoto. It was first issued in 1985 on VHS as part of a series of illustration-based videos produced in Japan. I am proud to reissue this, Terry’s only film, and declare it a masterpiece of drawn cinema and a truly funky good time. Long live the King. Strictly limited edition, man.” – Dan Nadel, (Picturebox)