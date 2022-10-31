Terry Fator: Live from Las Vegas

Not Available

Experience why America has fallen in love with Terry Fator's irresistible combination of humor and music and his hilarious cast of characters! The million-dollar winner of "America's Got Talent" and his endearing puppets deliver spot-on performances in the styles of such favorite singers as Louis Armstrong, Roy Orbison, Elvis, Etta James, Brooks & Dunn and many more! Terry has won rave reviews on The Oprah Winfrey Show and the Late Show with David Letterman and has been called “one of the best entertainers in the world” by no less than American Idol’s top judge, Simon Cowell. Live from Las Vegas, Terry Fator proves why he’s the hottest ticket in town!