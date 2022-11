Not Available

Terry Richardson’s Wrecking Ball music video sparked a media onslaught of open letters and feminist debates concerning whether Miley's nudity was empowering or victimising. Just three days prior to Wrecking Ball's first birthday, Nicki Minaj usurped Miley’s "Most viewed music video in 24 hours" with the equally controversial Anaconda. Terry's Last Intern imagines the day preceding the shoot with as many innuendos as can be found in either video.