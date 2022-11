Not Available

Guitar-heads Tesla crank out their heavy metal hits in this collection of videos. Songs include "Modern Day Cowboy," "Little Suzi," "Gettin' Better," "Heaven's Trail (No Way Out)," "Hang Tough," "Lazy Days Crazy Nights," "Love Songs," "Edison's Medicine," "Signs," "Paradise," "Call It What You Want," "Try So Hard," "What You Give" and "Stir It Up." The video also features interviews with various band members, plus Frank Hannon going acoustic.