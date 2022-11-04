1932

Tess of the Storm Country

Not Available

Not Available

November 19th, 1932

Not Available

When Captain Howland decides that his daughter Tess is getting a bit to old to continue to go to sea with him, they move into a small cottage on the coast of Maine, but not for long. A local millionaire, Frederick Garfield, lays a false claim to the property and has them evicted. Later, when Tess saves a young man about her age from drowning, she is a bit dismayed to learn that he is Garfield's son. But when her father is jailed on a false-accusation charge of murder, the younger Garfield comes to their aid and proves he himself.

Dudley DiggesCaptain Howland
June ClydeTeola Garfield
Claude GillingwaterFrederick Garfield Sr
George MeekerDan Taylor
Sarah PaddenOld Martha
Edward PawleyBen Letts

