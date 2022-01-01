Test Dept: Notes from the Underground

Not Available

This new film work by Ludmilla Andrews - reconfigured from Test Dept’s archive and with commentaries by cultural critic Alexei Monroe and Test Dept's Paul Jamrozy - explores the collective's legacy through the lens of some of the late Mark Fisher’s key concepts. In so doing, it raises a series of key themes and questions about Test Dept’s history and current work in relation to the multiple political, social and cultural challenges of 2021. It was created especially for the Goldsmiths, Visual Cultures department's 2021 Mark Fisher Memorial Lecture, which was held on 29 January 2021.