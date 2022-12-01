Not Available

This film is the second installment (of five) of Igor Shadkhan and Svetlana Voloshina’s project Test for Adults (the first 16-year television observation of children and their parents in the USSR, 1978-1994). There are six television short stories, each dedicated to one of the children who are 10 years old at the time of shooting: Artyom, Julia, Pavel, Alyosha, Sveta, and Alexey. The authors are interested in the psychological portrait of children. The intimate nature of the interview and the delicacy of the interviewer allows them to touch upon difficult topics – loneliness in the hospital, the child’s experiences of parental divorce, the existential fears of children, leadership, attitudes, etc.