Think of how hard it must be to fly an F-16. Now, imagine the feat in almost complete darkness just a few hundred feet above the ground. That's the challenge that awaits test pilots Kevin Christensen and Kevin Prosser in this delicate mission. Watch the fliers as they soar at speeds of up to 500 mph, relying solely on their instruments to guide them. Alec Baldwin narrates this heart-pounding account of aviation at its most daring.